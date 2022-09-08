Arick Cortez Hall, 22, of the 1300 block of Soundneck Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 23 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Kaitlyn Marie Ningen, 22, of the 100 block of Gaddy Road, Nebo, was issued a criminal summons Aug. 23 for a charge of injury to personal property.
Erin Gibbs, 38, of the 700 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Aaron Del Shawn Lightfoot, 33, of the 300 block of E. Burgess St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 25 and served a true bill of indictment for an unspecified charge. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Willie Raynard James, 58, of the 300 block of Rountree Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Davontae Akeem Timpson, 30, of the 1300 block of Lincoln St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and served two true bills of indictment for unspecified charges. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $11,000 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Timothy Martin Ussery, 41, address not released, was issued a criminal summons Aug. 11 for resisting arrest.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Nikari Nysheem Sylvester, 23, of the 200 block of Enchanted Way, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 28 and served grand jury indictments for three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of firearm by a felon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $200,000 secured bond.
James Boyd, 38, of the 100 block of Franklin St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with felony larceny, possession of stolen goods and second-degree trespassing. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Justin Brooks Hayes, 28, of the 100 block of Sycamore Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with second-degree trespassing, communicating threats and a probation violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.