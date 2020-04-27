ECSU Police
A report of a probation violation was turned in March 10. Investigating officer: John W. Etheridge.
A report of injury to real property was turned in March 18. Investigating officer: Ptl. Stephen M. Tisdale.
Elizabeth City Police
A report of hit and run was turned in March 28 in the 400 block of Massachusetts Ave./Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in March 28 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in March 27 in the 800 block of Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of obtaining rent/deposit money that didn’t belong to the suspect was turned in March 27 in the 900 block of Tuscarora Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of a robbery by someone pointing a gun was turned in April 1 on Walnut Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of possession of deadly weapon at prison in the 500 block of Commerce Drive was turned in April 11.
A report of theft from a motor vehicle in the 1100 block of Northside Road was turned in April 11. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of burglary and breaking and entering was turned in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, on April 14. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of breaking and entering was turned in April 14 in the 580 block of Old Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer; R.D. Collins.
A report of littering and unlawful dumping of raw sewage was turned in at Double Bridge and Esclip roads, Elizabeth City, April 24. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of injury to personal property was turned in April 26 in the 100 block of Commander Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of simple assault was turned in April 26 in the 100 block of Mockingbird Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of simple assault and destruction/vandalism of property was turned in April 25 in the 100 block of Mockingbird Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
A report of larceny was turned in April 26 in the 600 block of Terry St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of obtaining and using banking information fraudulently was turned in April 24 in the 110 block of Cayuse Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of a suicide attempt was turned in April 25 in the 400 Duchess Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of simple possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance was turned in April 26 near the intersection of Weeksville and River roads, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of rape was turned in April 25 in the 300 block of Lance Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.