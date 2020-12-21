Pasquotank Sheriff
Thomas Anthony Brooks, 51, of the 104 Willow Way, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with failure to appear in court for a driving while impaired charge and failure to appear in court on a charge of operating a vehicle with no insurance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Loretta Lee Austin, 58, of the 10 block of Raintree Run, Elizabeth City, was cited Dec. 9 for a charge of writing a worthless check.
Tanisha Celett Spruill, 31, of the 100 block of Mallard Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of a driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Christopher Scott Palmer, 24, of the 400 block of Pineview Drive, Edenton, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Caprie Anthony Paige, 24, of the 300 block of Betty Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested on a governor's warrant Dec. 14. He remained at Albemarle District Jail under no bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Kristy Ann Williamson, 42, of the 100 block of Willow Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 6 and charged with simple assault. She was released on a $500 unsecured bond.
Christian Tyler Contrado, 26, of the 1200 block of Crystal Lake Court, Corolla, was arrested Dec. 6 and charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Darrell Everett Thomsen Jr., 62, of the 21000 block of Drake Road, Franklin, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with driving while impaired and transporting an open container of spiritous liquor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Christopher Michael Johnson, 35, of the 100 block of Randolf Road, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with being a fugitive from charges in Chesapeake, Virginia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Justin Michael Harris, 40, of the 100 block of Elizabeth Circle, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Anibal Gabriel Arqueta Benitez, 22, of the 8000 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
James Richard Hornbrook, 73, of the 200 block of Case Landing Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court on misdemeanor. He was released on $2,500 unsecured bond.
Lynwood Dale Jennette, 58, of the 48000 block of Ethans Way, Buxton, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Byron Dakota Langley, 28, of the 600 block of W. Kitty Hawk Road, Kitty Hawk, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Michael Thomas Harris Jr., 28, of the 100 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
William Earl Barcliff, 56, of the 800 block of Brooks Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Seamus Michael Lee Drury, 35, of the 100 block of Bison Drive, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with assault on a female. He was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Amber Nicole Hewitt, 25, of the 100 block of Ranchland Drive, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with simple assault. A $100 unsecured bond was set.
Melissa Dawn Molina, 50, of the 100 block of Waterside Drive, Harbinger, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with simple assault. A $750 secured bond was set.
Amelia Nicole Moore, 28, of the 100 block of Acorn Lane, Point Harbor, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with simple assault. A $750 secured bond was set.
Jamie Lee Edwards, 51, of the 1100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with driving while impaired. She was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Shanequa Archer, age not given, of the 300 block of Stokes St., Hertford, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Ethan Andrew Berry, 26, of the 200 block of Hunters Fork Road, Tyner, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with larceny of a truck and larceny by employee. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.