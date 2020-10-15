EDENTON — Edenton police have arrested two local men in connection with two separate stabbing incidents.
Police are also seeking information on a recent shooting incident outside an Edenton restaurant.
Richard T. Elliott IV, 29, of East Albemarle Street, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill. He was confined at Chowan County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
According to police, Elliott is accused of stabbing and slashing another Edenton man in the 200 block of East Albemarle Street.
In a separate arrest on Oct. 9, Tyrone Christopher Wilson, 24, of East Queen Street, Edenton, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
Wilson is accused of stabbing someone on Tyler Lane with a folding knife Oct. 5. He was confined at Chowan County Jail in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.
Police are also investigating a shooting incident in the 700 block of Virginia Road on Oct. 10.
According to police, Terrance Darnell Jackson, 31, of the 1000 block of Park West Drive, Greenville, was shot during an altercation at a private party sometime around 11:46 p.m. He was transported to Vidant Chowan Hospital and then to Vidant Health in Greenville where he was in stable condition earlier this week.
The Edenton Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 252-482-5144 ext. 106 or 252-337-4878. Callers may also dial the anonymous tip line at 252-632-0303.