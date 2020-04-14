Elizabeth City Police
A report of larceny in the 900 block of Old Stump Road was turned in March 24. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
A report of theft from a motor vehicle in the 1300 block of W. Ehringhaus Street was turned in March 24. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
A report of larceny in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue was turned in March 28. Investigating officer: A. Bazemore.
A report of larceny in the 300 block of E. Burgess Street was turned in March 29. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering in the 400 block of S. Hughes Boulevard was turned in April 1. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
A report of larceny of a firearm in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue was turned in April 1. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.
A report of misdemeanor larceny in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway was turned in April 2. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
A report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 300 block of Bell Street was turned in April 2. Investigating officer: A. Bazemore.
A report of disturbance in the 1400 block of River Road was turned in April 2. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.
A report of larceny in the 800 block Halstead Boulevard of was turned in April 2. Investigating officer: P.U. Onwu.
A report of credit card/ATM fraud in the 400 block of McArthur Drive was turned in April 2. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
A report of larceny of a license plate in the 1300 block of Halstead Boulevard was turned in April 2. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.
Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of credit card/ATM fraud in the 100 block of Danielle Drive was turned in April 8. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property, discharging a firearm into occupied vehicle at U.S. highways 17 and 158 of was turned in April 9. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property in the 800 block of Foreman Bundy Road was turned in April 10. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
A report of simple assault (resisting officer), obstructing police officer, forcible entry into residence in the 1500 block of Millpond Road was turned in April 11. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering, credit card/ATM fraud in the 1500 block of Salem Church Road was turned in April 11. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
A report of possession of deadly weapon at prison in the 500 block of Commerce Drive was turned in April 11. Investigating officer: .
A report of theft from a motor vehicle in the 1100 block of Northside Road was turned in April 11. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
ECSU Police
A report of a probation violation was turned in March 10. Investigating officer: John W. Etheridge.
A report of injury to real property was turned in March 18. Investigating officer: Ptl. Stephen M. Tisdale.