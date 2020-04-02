Elizabeth City Police
Keith Lee Bogue, 24, of the 300 block of Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods/property and violating probation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $27,500 secured bond was set.
Michael Anthony Smythe, 27, of the 400 block of E. Church St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with writing a worthless check. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $400 secured bond was set.
Tomeeka Sade White, 21, of the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 1 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $3,500 unsecured bond was set.
Shercoya Shirita McCoy, 26, of the 1200 block of Overman Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 1 and charged with failure to appear in court as required, failure to produce a driver’s license, speeding and driving while license revoked. A $500 secured bond was set.
Cordero Rashen Williams, 31, of Fieldale Drive, Smithfield, was arrested March 1 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Dustin Darnell Patrick, 29, of the 100 block of Betty Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 3 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
Andrew Ryan Levy, 25, of the 7100 block of Stonegate Drive, Raeford, was arrested March 4 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Jillian Hernadez, 31, of the 500 block of Elm Grove Court, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested March 5 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Mason Lee James, 27, of the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 5 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $250 secured bond was set.
Michael Perry Askew Jr., 28, of the 200 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills, was issued a criminal summons March 7 for injury to real property, possession of a controlled substance classified in schedule VI and failure to report an accident.
Jermaine Alexander Armstrong, 26, of the 300 block of S. Dyer St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 7 and charged with resisting arrest, driving while license revoked, careless and reckless driving and violating seat belt laws. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $14,000 secured bond was set.
Andrew Brown Jr., 40, of the 2500 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 8 and charged with driving while license revoked. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Isis Zaniah Lindsey, 20, of the 1000 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 8 and charged with felony assault with intent to kill/assault causing serious injury. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Dakota Joel Diaz, 19, of the 400 block of River Edge, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 8 and charged with felony possession of a gun on educational property and discharging a firearm in the city limits. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $16,000 secured bond was set.
Casey Allen Redd, 18, of the 1300 block of Preyer Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 9 and charged with communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $500 secured bond was set.
Alonzo Johnathan Cephas, 57, of the 700 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 9 for charges of vandalism of personal property and 2nd degree trespass.
Danny Wayne Trimmer, 57, of the 100 block of Binnacle Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 9 and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods.
Jacob Carl Reynolds, 40, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 10 and charged with possession of stolen goods/property and misdemeanor larceny. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Dataveus Kasawan White, 20, of the 1100 block of Park St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 11 and charged with 2 counts of intimidating a witness. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $100,000 secured bond was set.
Reedell Antonio Nowell, 18, of the 100 block of Stallings Court, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 18 for possession of a weapon by a minor.
William James Bonds Jr., 55, homeless, was arrested March 18 and charged with being drunk an disruptive and resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $500 secured bond was set.
Lillian Evon Billings, 27, of the 300 block of Locust St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 18 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48 hour domestic violence hold.
Katherine Lynn Thomas, 28, of the 500 block of Republican Road, Windsor, was arrested March 19 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Frankie Albert Clow, 29, of the 100 block of Castelow Road, Cofield, was arrested March 19 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Tony O’Neil Boyd, 29, of the 200 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 19 and charged with felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Kenneth Alan Barefoot, 36, of the 1300 block of Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 19 and charged with felony possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
James Edward Tyler Jr., 59, of the 100 block of Morrisette Road, Camden, was arrested March 20 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $8,000 secured bond was set.
Joshua Robert Landreth, 23, of the 100 block of Avery Drive, Shiloh, was issued a criminal summons March 21 for misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods.
James Randolph Whidbee Jr., 33, of the 1400 block of Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 22 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Trent Wright Bass, 25, of the 200 block of Persse St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 22 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Thomas Edward White Jr., 33, of the 300 block of Boswell St., Edenton, was arrested March 22 and charged with driving while impaired, operating a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol in the passenger area after consuming and a hit and run. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $2,000 secured bond was set.