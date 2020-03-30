Elizabeth City Police
Jamari Tyreck Ishman, 19, of the 600 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with possession of less than 1 and 1/2 ounces of scheduled VI of a controlled substance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $10,200 secured bond was set.
Mac Wassink Moore, 55, of the 200 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
Jerae Shakyla Jerkins, 28, of the 400 block of Lane St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with communicating threats. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Khyree Dashaun Banks, 25, of the 100 block of Queen St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling, felony assault with intent to kill, felony weapon possession by a felon and violating local ordinances. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $155,000 secured bond was set.
Billy Lee Moehring, 37, of the 2200 block of W. Main St., Ext., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with felony probation violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $60,000 secured bond was set.
Tequila La-Sha Whitehurst, 28, of the 700 block of Laurel Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Mylaek Shabasz Eason, 26, of the 100 block of Shanna Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 16 for 2nd degree trespass.
Corey Scott Tierney, 36, of Spinnaker Drive, Manteo, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Angela Lillian Ara, 31, of the 900 block of S. Martin L. King Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with 2 counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $7,000 secured bond was set.
Kelsey Marie Graham, 22, of the 100 block of Creekside Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with felony being a fugitive from Virginia. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $50,000 secured bond was set.
Tamelia Faye Benson, 58, of the 600 block of Arbutus St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with injury to personal property.
Jawaun O’Neal Bellamy, 22, of Garden Lane, Gatesville, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods.
John Wesley Scellato, 18, of the 1200 block of Crawford St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $500 secured bond was set.
Norman Lanier Barclift Jr., 59, of the 500 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with possession of stolen goods/property, driving while license revoked and a stop sign violation. He was also charged with 2 counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Michael Samuel Tarre, 26, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with driving while impaired. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
Melody Bonnell, 53, of the 3600 block of Union St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with driving while impaired. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.