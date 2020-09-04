Elizabeth City Police
Altrisa Nekitta Boyd, 50, of the 700 block of Laurel Ave., 4, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with communicating threats. She was released on an unsecured bond.
Brittney Ann Elliott, 28, of the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $400 secured bond was set.
Jennifer Anne Hare, 39, of the 100 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Temani Shajhae Purnell, 28, of the 800 block of Jones St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Currituck Sheriff
Kelley Kristin Quidley, 29, of the 7000 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was issued a criminal summons July 28 for a charged of aiding and abetting someone driving while impaired.
Nicholas Donald Stein, 31, of the 900 block of Whitbeck Court, Virginia Beach, Va., was arrested July 28 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Daniel Christopher Lenio, 42, of the 100 block of Charleston Drive, Grandy, was issued a criminal summons from Dare County July 28 for charges of driving without a renewed driver’s license and driving the wrong way on a dual lane highway.
John Lee Belvin, 37, of the 100 block of Sunny Lane, Grandy, was arrested July 28 and charged on a warrant for arrest. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Michael Allen Moran, 25, of the 2000 block of Indian River Road, Virginia Beach, Va., was issued a criminal summons July 29 for a charge of first degree trespass.
Michael Isacc Binder Jr., 48, of the 1000 block of Millpond Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 29 and charged with two bills of indictment. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Hunter Lee Liverman, 27, of the 100 block of Marshy Ridge, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested July 29 and charged on a warrant for arrest. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Delbert Everett Blythe, 53, of the 100 block of Wilson St., Kill Devil Hills, was arrested July 29 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 unsecured bond.
John Stuart Bates, 66, of the 5000 block of Pine Hill Lane, Kitty Hawk, was arrested July 30 and charged with assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats, carrying a concealed weapon and driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,750 secured bond.
James Richard Hornbrook, 72, of the 1000 block of W. Kitty Hawk Road, Kitty Hawk, was issued a criminal summons July 31 for charges of larceny of less than $1,000 and two counts of first degree trespass.
Christopher Andrew Riggan, 21, of the 100 block of Star Court, Moyock, was arrested July 31 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Patricia Ann Boyle, 52, of the 100 block of Adams Way, Barco, was arrested July 31 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Mellisa Louise Funk, 35, of the 100 block of Gregory Court, Grandy, was arrested July 17 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Roy Leon Brock Jr., 56, of the 100 block of Suburban St., Moyock, was arrested July 17 and charged with breaking and entering, larceny of animals and larceny after breaking and entering. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Cheyenne Rachele Crosby, 26, of the 600 block of Biltmore Drive, Virginia Beach, Va., was arrested July 17 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required for a misdemeanor. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,300 secured bond.
Glenn Montgomery Martin Jr., 44, of the 1600 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 18 and charged with felony being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Bennie Ray Lindsey Jr., of the 500 block of Jarvisburg, was arrested July 18 and served a criminal summons for failure to return rental property.
Robert Bruce Outterson, 45, of the 8600 block of Hobhouse Circle, Raleigh, was arrested July 18 and charged with assault and battery. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Desmond Lamarr Boyd, 32, of the 100 block of Bens Bonanza, Barco, was arrested July 19 and charged with two felony counts of failure to appear in court as required and two misdemeanor count of failure to appear as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $93,000 secured bond.
Jessica Yale Sloan, 22, of the 6900 block of Dawley Court, Springfield, Virginia, was arrested July 19 and charged with driving while impaired and speeding. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Bryan Todd Griggs, 38, of the 700 block of Holly St., Kill Devil Hills, was arrested July 19 and charged with second degree trespassing. A $750 unsecured bond was set.
James Edward Hasty, 58, of the 100 block of Sam Wilkins Lane, Barco, was arrested July 20 and charged on a warrant for arrest. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Sarah Glenn Clinkscales, 49, of the 50 block of Sand Hill Road, Asheville, was arrested July 21 and charged with driving while impaired. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Phillip Lee Tippett, 35, of the 1000 block of Colington Road, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested July 21 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license was revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond. He also was charged July 22 with possession of a controlled substance while in jail and simple possession of schedule II of a controlled substance. A $2,500 secured bond was set for that charge.
Magen Alyssa Davis, 28, of the 100 block of Reef Lane, Grandy, was arrested July 22 and charged with possession of schedule I of a controlled substance. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
John Dillon Dorsey, 28, of the 300 block of Lou Ellen Dorsey, Newport, Tenn., was arrested July 22 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond.
McDaniel Bush Jackson Jr., 61, of the 4100 block of Mantle Court, Charlotte, was arrested July 22 and charged with shoplifting and displaying fictitious registration. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Charles Earl Fleetwood, 78, of the 8200 block of Redwood Circle, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested July 23 and charged with driving while impaired.
Jeffrey Alton Lucas, 52, of the 100 block of Elm Circle, Moyock, was arrested July 23 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Brandon Thomas Arko, 37, of the 7600 block of Pennyburn Drive, Dallas, Texas, was arrested July 24 and charged with reckless driving to endanger and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Angelique Hoffman, 48, of the 100 block of Walnut Island Blvd., Grandy, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with second-degree trespass. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Harmony Jolene Phelps, 30, of the 100 block of South Mills Road, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of schedule IV of a controlled substance, driving while impaired and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,400 secured bond.
Alex Leon Tanner, 38, of the 700 block of North Road St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with violating a domestic protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Mark Edward Miles, 27, of the 200 block of Country Club Road, Camden, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with assault inflicting physical injury by strangulation and assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $11,500 secured bond.
Joseph Paul Olah, 41, of the 300 block of Cypress Drive, Edenton, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 unsecured bond.
Cora Courtney Nash, 23, homeless, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with simple assault and second degree trespass. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 unsecured bond.
Alexander Ross Bussa, 31, of the 12000 block of Horseshoe Bay Court, Midlothian, Va., was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Johnny Lee Leadbetter, 39, of the 100 block of Brumley Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with violating the conditions of his release. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 cash bond.
Gary Joe Hammond, 63, of the 100 block of Shell Drive, Grandy, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with second degree trespass. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Ashley Arlene Morrisette, 33, of the 100 block of David Court, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Todd Wayne Merrell, 41, of 800 block of Aydlett Road, Aydlett, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with assault on a child under age 12. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Terry Mitchell Shepherd, 59, of the 100 block of Nautical Lane, Currituck, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with assault by pointing a gun. He was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Rasheed Aaron Rhines, 25, of the 500 block of Cross Road, Roper, was arrested Aug 8 and charge with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Caudillo Emilio Ramierez, 46, of the 1500 block of Beaver Heights Lane, Capital Heights, Maryland, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with driving while impaired. A $500 cash bond was set.
Nicholas Edward Shaughnessy, 29, of the 2000 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor and driving while license revoked. A $1,250 secured bond was set.
Tiffany Ann Bella, 32, of the 2000 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with possession of between half and one and a half ounce of marijuana and failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. A $750 secured bond was set.
Windsor Holland Barnett, 46, of the 1000 block of Station Loop Road, Park City, Utah, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with simple assault. A $200 secured bond was set.
Vincent Michael Williams, 31, of the 100 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged on a warrant for arrest. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Adam Kent Ansell, 40, of the 100 block of Blackfoot Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with breaking and entering and violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Justin Michael Harris, 39, of the 100 block of Elizabeth Circle, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center Aug. 5 in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.