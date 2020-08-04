Elizabeth City Police
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property involving someone breaking the windows of a 2014 Nissan automobile valued at $12,000 in the 650 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 13. Investigating officer: JD Way.
A report of overdose and two mobile phones taken as evidence in the 700 block of W. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 13. Investigating officer: G Whitaker.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property to a 2014 Nissan automobile resulting in $2,000 in damage in the 100 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 13. Investigating officer: A Bazemore.
A report of damage to property in the 1710 block of Fair Wind Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 13. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
A report of larceny, the taking of a credit card and gift cards from a vehicle and then using it, was turned in July 15 in the 1000 block of Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
A report of breaking and entering, destruction and damage to property, was turned in July 15 in the 1400 block of River Road, Apartment 139, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
A report of obtaining property by false pretenses was turned in July 15 in the 800 block of Raleigh St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
A report of larceny, the theft of $5,200 from a victim, was turned in July 17 in the 800 block of Westway Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of breaking and entering was turned in July 17 in the 100 block of Golf Club Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of someone leaving a wallet in a grocery cart was turned in July 17 in the 3800 block of Waterside Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.
A report of the taking of a motor vehicle after the keys were left in the ignition was turned in July 18 in the 1000 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.
A report of larceny after a breaking and entering, someone broke into a house being remodeled and stole items, was turned in July 18 in the 200 block of Queen St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of possession of schedule I of a controlled substance and driving while impaired was turned in July 18 in the 1300 block of Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of fraud was turned in July 18 in the 300 block of Banks St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of larceny, theft of a cellphone and phone charger, was turned in July 19 in the 100 block of Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism to property, a vehicle sideswiped a vehicle in a parking lot, was turned in July 19 in the 1300 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.
A report of assault, victim was hit in the face and back, was turned in July 19 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.
A report of assault by pointing a gun was reported July 18 in the 600 block of W. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of larceny of a firearm from a residence was turned in July 19 in the 800 block of Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.
Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of possible rabid groundhog was turned in July 24 in the 100 block of Orchard Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of someone breaking into a church and damaging property was turned in July 19 in the 700 block of Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of someone using the victim’s ATM card number to withdraw $520 from bank account was turned in July 21 in the 200 block of Winwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, someone standing on porch nude, was turned in July 18 in the 700 block of Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of damage/destruction of property was turned in July 17 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of simple assault was turned in July 23 in the 100 block of Body Road and Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of larceny, someone stealing pills from prescription container, was turned in July 26 in the 1900 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of a dog biting a dog was turned in July 25 in the 1000 block of Williams Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of breaking and entering of a shed resulting in damage to property was turned in July 21 in the 1500 block Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of a suspect forging a fraudulent signature on checks was turned in July 22 in the 4000 block of Timmerman Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.C. Terry.
A report of assault on prison staff, an offender slapped the buttocks of the staffer, was turned in July 24 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of a vehicle catching on fire was turned in July 22 in the 900 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lundsford.
A report of credit card fraud, a suspect using someone’s debit card without permission, was turned in July 20 in the 200 block of Executive Drive South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of simple assault, two people assaulted each other after drinking, was turned in July 27 in the 1400 block of Soundneck Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report of a bat in a building was turned in July 21 in the 700 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of drug equipment violations, a suspect in possession of drug paraphernalia, was turned in July 25 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.