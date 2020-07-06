Elizabeth City Police
A report of larceny of four batteries with a combined estimated value of $200 in the 400 block of W. Grice Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22. Investigating officer: RS Mateo.
A report of larceny of a .380 caliber handgun at a hotel/motel in the 1160 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22. Investigating officer: WL Parr.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property of a body camera valued at around $400 in the 3800 block of Patrick Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22. Investigating officer: JD Young.
A report of communicating threats in the 100 block of Tidewater Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 25. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
A report of theft from a motor vehicle and false pretenses/swindle/confidence game involving stolen wallet and credit card in the 1010 block of W. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 25. Investigating officer: A Bazemore.
Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of assault on a female in the 600 block of US Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 13. Investigating officer: SJ Spear.
A report of potentially dangerous dog in the 1000 block of Traci Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 18. Investigating officer: KM Spellman.
A report of possession of a weapon (a 2-inch homemade razor blade valued at $1) in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 19. Investigating officer: KR Andrews.
A report of larceny involving of 200 old license plates valued at $200 in the 900 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 19. Investigating officer: WE Carawan.
A report of drug/narcotic and drug equipment violations involving a paper towel with tobacco valued at $1 in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 19. Investigating officer: KR Andrews.
A report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle involving a 1998 Dodge pickup truck valued at $3,500 at a convenience store in the 1300 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 19. Investigating officer: RY Godfrey.
A report of dog bite in the 1100 block of Lynchs Corner Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 19. Investigating officer: TJ Smithson.
A report of injury to land valued at $200 in the 100 block of Climbing Vine Run, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 19. Investigating officer: WA Cartwright.
A report of simple assault involving personal weapons in the 1100 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 20. Investigating officer: TC McPherson.
A report of $500 of estimate destruction/damage/vandalism of property involving a 1999 Honda Accord vehicle in the 200 block of Duchess Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 20. Investigating officer: JS Wheelbarger.
A report of dog bite in the 1400 block of London Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 20. Investigating officer: TJ Smithson.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle involving $555 dollars stolen and a 2013 Kia Rio automobile valued at $10,000 in the 500 block of US Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 20. Investigating officer: JM Lunsford.
A report of weapon law violations in a confinement facility involving a 5-inch metal homemade weapon in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 20. Investigating officer: WA Cartwright.
A report of larceny and credit card/ATM fraud involving a stolen debit card and $1,153 in cash in the 100 block of Bigfoot Trail, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 21. Investigating officer: AS Lewellyn.
A report of overdose in the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 21. Investigating officer: KM Bishop.
A report of theft of nearly $92 worth of items from a Volkswagen automobile in the 700 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 21. Investigating officer: WA Cartwright.
A report of theft of about $900 worth of items, including a Social Security card, a Medicaid card, prescription medicines and $405 cash from a 2014 Toyota Camry in the 1200 block of Glendale Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22. Investigating officer: WM Harris.
A report of animal bite in the 100 block of Parker Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22. Investigating officer: NJ Williams.
A report of larceny of a tool box and two vehicle jacks with a combined value of $210 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22. Investigating officer: KR Andrews.
A report of false pretenses/swindle/confidence game involving $170 in stolen currency in the 900 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22. Investigating officer: JJ Daniels.
A report of aggravated assault and weapon law violations in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22. Investigating officer: WT Harris.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering involving the theft of a weed eater and skill saw with a combined value of $220 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22. Investigating officer: RM Cappel.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property of a GMC/Sierra truck valued at $20,000 in the 300 block of Betty Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22. Investigating officer: KR Andrews.
A report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle involving a 2001 Ford pickup truck valued at $3,000 in the 1200 block of Glendale Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22. Investigating officer: KR Andrews.
A report of failure to work after being paid involving a stolen endorsed personal check valued at $16,150 in the 1000 block of Florida Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23. Investigating officer: WT Harris.
A report of false pretenses/swindle/confidence game involving $1,080 in stolen currency in the 200 block of Enchanted Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23. Investigating officer: BL Gregory.
A report of death investigation in the 2500 block of Redgate Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23. Investigating officer: AL Owen.