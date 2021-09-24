Pasquotank Sheriff
Daina Snyder, 35, of the 400 block of Inlet Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 14 and charged on a fugitive warrant from the state of New York. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250,000 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Nathaniel B. Sullivan, 20, of the 100 block of Bourbon Street, Camden, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $300 secured bond.
Dennis Pross, 32, of the 250 block of Presidential Boulevard, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
James Isaiah Evans, 28, of the 300 block of Brite Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $1,500 secured bond.
Ronald Scott Parker, 55, of the 1390 block of River Road Maine, Orrington, Minnesota, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $300 secured bond.
Dakota Jordan Dean, 28, of the 5240 block of Thatcher Way, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with one felony count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Robert Paul Wilson, 36, of the 100 block of South Mill Dam Road, Camden, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Stevielyn Belote, 35, of the 100 block of Meads Road, Shawboro, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with possession of schedule I of a a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carson Leonard Glasgow Jr., 47, of the 12000 block of NE 145th Place, B149 Kirkland, Washington, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with communicating threats, cyberstalking and communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
William Devon Biggs, 24, of the 100 block of Mallard Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while impaired, possession of an open container of alcohol in passenger area of a vehicle, possession of up to half-ounce of marijuana, simple possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, assault on a government official, carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a concealed weapon while/after consuming alcohol. He was released after posting a $33,000 secured bond.
Kalene Eloise Barber, 28, of the 100 block of Body Road, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with second-degree trespassing. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Odie Lee Rolling III, 31, of the 100 block of Fannie Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with failure to appear on a show cause order. He was released after posting a $1,500 cash bond.
Brooks Wester Smith, 41, of the 100 block of Bella Vista Drive, Edenton, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with driving while impaired. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Brandon Tyler Williard, 23, of the 800 block of Jefferson St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with five counts of communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Rodney Lovell Weeks, 35, of the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with communicating threats. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
La Niece Andrea Bridgeforth, 30, of the 1400 block of River Road, Lot 1, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked and operating a vehicle without insurance. She was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Terrance Terrell Parker, 36, of the 700 block of Bunnell Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Terrance Terrell Parker, 36, of the 700 block of Bunnell Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamonty Du-pree Hyder, 25, of the 800 block of Robinson Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 6 and was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $2,250 secured bond.
Qua-nesha Alita Lavern McCoy, 26, of the 110 block of Red Cedar Run, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 7 and cited for one misdemeanor count of 2nd degree trespassing.
Qua-nesha Alita Lavern McCoy, 26, of the 110 block of Red Cedar Run, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 7 and cited for one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked.
Shelby Alexis Williard, 22, of the 6560 block of Gum Neck Lodge, Columbia, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Torando Laron Simpson, 45, of the 1600 block of Dellaire Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Jerel Devon Turner, 31, of the 400 block of Bank Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear in court and hit and run. He was released after posting a $3,500 secured bond.
Corey Williams, 35, of the 6860 block of Cedarwood Court, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with one misdemeanor court of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $1,500 secured bond.
Dalesor Lovor Skinner, 35, of the 700 block of Hunter Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Christopher Hansborough, 33, of the 5750 block of U.S. Highway 70 East, New Bern, was arrested Sept. 10 and cited for one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked.
Elizabeth Michele Perkins, 40, of the 500 block of Harney Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 11 and cited for one misdemeanor count each of driving while license revoked, impaired registration-operating and impaired registration-altered.
Douglas Densmond Moore, 41, of the 110 block of Forrest Skipper Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 cash bond.
William Henry Tyler Jr., 57, of the 1890 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 11 and confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 24-hour hold.