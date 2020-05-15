EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Pitts Chapel Road was turned in April 25.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1200 block of Byrd Street was turned in April 27.
A report of building fire in the 200 block of Roanoke Avenue was turned in April 27.
A report of unintentional transmission of alarm in the 100 block of Rosedale Drive was turned in April 27.
A report of false alarm in the 600 block of S. Hughes Blvd. was turned in April 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on S. Hughes Blvd. was turned in April 28.
A report of unintentional activation of alarm in the 1600 block of City Center Boulevard. was turned in April 28.
A report of electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 100 block of U.S. Highway was turned in April 29.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue was turned in April 29.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway was turned in April 29.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus St. was turned in April 29.
A report of building fire in the 800 block of S. Adams Landing Road was turned in April 29.
A report of gasoline or other flammable liquid spill in the 100 block of Alexander Court was turned in April 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass was turned in April 30.
A report of detector activation, no fire in the 400 block of Hastings Lane was turned in April 30.
A service call in the 200 block of Casey Street was turned in April 30.
A report of dumpster fire in the 100 block of E. Ehringhaus St. was turned in April 30.