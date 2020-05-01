EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1900 block of Weeksville Road was turned in April 3.
A report of rescue, EMS assistance in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street was turned in April 3.
A report of heat from short circuit wiring on Fine Arts Way at Elizabeth City State University was turned in April 3.
A report of hazardous condition in the 100 block of Rich Boulevard was turned in April 3.
A report of EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 1400 block of River Road was turned in April 3.
A report of outside storage fire in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South was turned in April 4.
A report of combustible/flammable gas in the 1500 block of Rochelle Drive was turned in April 4.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 800 block of Morgan Street was turned in April 4.
A report of accident, potential accident in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard was turned in April 4.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 200 block of Albatross Way was turned in April 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street was turned in April 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Creek Road was turned in April 5.
A report of medical assistance, EMS crew in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road was turned in April 5.
A report of cultivated grain or crop fire in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass was turned in April 6.
\A report of EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 1700 block of Peartree Road was turned in April 6.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in April 8 in the 900 block of Southern Avenue.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in April 8 in the 500 block of Madrin Street.
A report of brush-and-grass mixed fire was turned in April 8 in the 600 block of E. Ehringhaus Street.
A report of natural vegetation fire was turned in April 9 in the 500 block of S. McMorrine Street.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street was turned in April 9.
A report of sprinkler activation, no fire in the 1800 block of West City Drive was turned in April 9.
A report of hazardous condition in the 800 block of Second Street was turned in April 9.
A report of gasoline or other flammable liquid spill in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street was turned in April 9.
A report of police matter in the 700 block of S. Road Street was turned in April 11.
A report of natural gas leak in the 200 block of S. Water Street was turned in April 11.
A report of natural vegetation fire in the 200 block of W. Church Street was turned in April 11.
A report of arcing, shorted electrical equipment in the 700 block of Greenleaf Street was turned in April 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Main Street Extended was turned in April 11.
A report of assist police or other governmental agency on Jessup Street was turned in April 11.
A report of brush-and-grass mixed fire in the 600 block of S. Hughes Boulevard was turned in April 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1100 block of N. Road Street was turned in April 12.
A report of person in distress in the 100 block of Lowry Street was turned in April 13.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1200 block of Overman Circle was turned in April 13.
A report of emergency medical service in the 500 block of S. Hughes Boulevard was turned in April 13.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 300 block of Forest Park Road was turned in April 13.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South was turned in April 13.
A report of severe weather or natural disaster in the 600 block of W. Main Street was turned in April 13.