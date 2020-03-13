EC Fire Department
A report of an unintentional detector activation was turned in Feb. 26 in the 1100 block of Halstead Boulevard.
A report of an electrical wiring/equipment problem was turned in Feb. 27 in the 1000 block of W. Ehringhaus Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in Feb. 28 in the 1100 block of W. Church Street.
A report of the unintentional transmission of an alarm was turned in Feb. 28 in the 500 block of White Street.
A report of dispatched and cancelled en route was turned in Feb. 28 in the 1600 block of Weeksville Road.
A report of a false alarm or false call was turned in Feb. 28 in the 100 block of Dogwood Trail.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in Feb. 28 in the 100 block of S. Hughes Boulevard.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in Feb. 28 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue.
A report of an unintentional smoke detector activation was turned in Feb. 28 in the 800 block of Oak Stump Road.
A report of a breakdown of light ballast was turned in Feb. 28 in the 400 block of N. Hughes Boulevard.
A report of an accident or a potential accident was turned in Feb. 29 in the intersection of Conlon Way and Tanglewood Parkway.
A report of a carbon monoxide incident was turned in Feb. 29 on Muldrow Way.
A report of a combustible/flammable gas/liquid condition was turned in Feb. 29 in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in Feb. 29 in the intersection of W. Ehringhaus Street and S. Dyer Street.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in Feb. 29 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in Feb. 29 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 S.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in March 1 in the 500 block of Spellman Street.
A report of an EMS call was turned in March 1 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 S.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in March 1 in the intersection of N. Road Street and E. Burgess Street.
A report of an unintentional detector activation was turned in March 2 in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard.
A report of an unintentional smoke detector activation was turned in March 2 in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street.
A report of an accident or a potential accident was turned in March 2 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 S.
A report of an unintentional alarm system activation was turned in March 2 in the 1200 block of Weeksville Road.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in March 2 in the 1400 block of River Road.
A report of dispatched and cancelled en route was turned in March 2 in the 300 block of Planters Road.
A report of an unintentional alarm system activation was turned in March 2 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 S.
A report of an overheated motor was turned in March 2 in the 800 block of Westway Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in March 2 in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 17 N.
A request for EMS was turned in March 3 in the 300 block of Salem Drive.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in March 3 in the 600 block of Hull Drive.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in March 3 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway.
A report of dispatched and cancelled en route was turned in March 3 in the 100 block of Medical Drive.
A report of dispatched and cancelled en route was turned in March 3 in the 800 block of Morgan Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in March 4 in the 1400 block of Walkers Avenue.
A report of an unintentional alarm system activation was turned in March 4 in the 600 block of W. Broad Street.
A report of an unintentional alarm system activation was turned in March 5 in the 200 block of S. Water Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in March 5 in the intersection of S. Hughes Boulevard and W. Church Street.