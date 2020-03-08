EC Fire Department
A report of a brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire was turned in Feb. 18 in the intersection of Thunder Road and Wellfield Road.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in Feb. 18 in the 900 block of W. Main Street.
A report of an unintentional smoke detector activation was turned in Feb. 18 in the 1600 block of City Center Boulevard.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in Feb. 19 in the 3800 block of Patrick Way.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in Feb. 19 in the 500 block of S. Water Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in Feb. 19 in the 500 block of S. Water Street.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in Feb. 19 in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road.
A report of a malicious, mischievous false call was turned in Feb. 19 in the 600 block of Roanoke Avenue.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in Feb. 19 in the 600 block of Hull Drive.
A report of an accident or a potential accident was turned in Feb. 20 in the intersection of Halstead Boulevard and W. Ehringhaus Street.
A report of an electrical wiring/equipment problem was turned in Feb. 20 in the 100 block of Pelican Pointe Drive.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in Feb. 20 in the 300 block of Renaissance Circle.
A report of an alarm system sounding due to a malfunction was turned in Feb. 21 in the 200 block of N. Water Street.
A report of smoke or odor removal was turned in Feb. 21 in the 200 block of Albatross Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in Feb. 21 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 S.
A report of an EMS call was turned in Feb. 21 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 S.