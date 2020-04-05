EC Fire Department
A report of an alarm system sounding due to a malfunction was turned in March 14 in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road.
A report of an alarm system sounding due to a malfunction was turned in March 14 in the 800 block of Halstead Boulevard.
A report of false alarm or false call was turned in March 14 in the 1600 block of Halstead Boulevard.
A report of a building fire was turned in March 14 in the 800 block of W. Church Street.
A report of a co detector activation due to a malfunction was turned in March 14 in the 700 block of N. Poindexter Street.
A request from EMS for lifting assistance was turned in March 14 in the 1000 block of W. Main Street.
A report of a gas leak was turned in March 14 in the 200 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
A request for EMS was turned in March 14 in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue.
A report of an unintentional detector activation was turned in March 14 in the 200 block of Binnacle Court.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in March 15 in the intersection of Main Street Extended and Forest Park Road.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in March 15 in the 500 block of S. Hughes Boulevard.
A report of a malicious false alarm was turned in March 15 in the 40 block of Towers Drive.