EC Fire Department
A report of a natural vegetation fire was turned in March 22 in the 400 block of New Jersey Avenue.
A report of steam or other gas mistaken for smoke was turned in March 23 in the 600 block of Herrington Road.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in March 23 in the intersection of S. Dyer Street and W. Main Street.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in March 24 in the 3800 block of Patrick Way.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in March 24 in the 600 block of S. Hughes Boulevard.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street was turned in March 24.
A report of building fire in the 700 block of Morgan Street was turned in March 25.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Forest Park Road was turned in March 25.
A report of EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 1500 block of Halstead Boulevard was turned in March 25.
A report of carbon monoxide detector activation in the 100 block of Lisas Way was turned in March 26.
A report of medical assistance, EMS in the 500 block of W. Colonial Avenue was turned in March 26.