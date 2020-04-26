EC Fire Department
A report of gas leak on Pearl Street was turned in March 26.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 900 block of W. Main Street was turned in March 26.
A report of building fire in the 700 block of Jefferson Street was turned in March 27.
A report of false alarm/false call in the 1200 block of N. Road Street was turned in March 27.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 800 block of N. Hughes Boulevard was turned in March 27.
A report of vehicle fire in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street was turned in March 27.
A report of alarm system sounding due to malfunction in the 1200 block of N. Road Street was turned in March 27.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue was turned in March 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South was turned in March 28.
A report of medical assistance with EMS in the 400 block of Westover Street was turned in March 28.
A report of medical assistance with EMS in the 400 block of Westover Street was turned in March 29.
A report of accident in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway was turned in March 29.