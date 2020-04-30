EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South was turned in March 28.
A report of medical assistance with EMS in the 400 block of Westover Street was turned in March 28.
A report of medical assistance with EMS in the 400 block of Westover Street was turned in March 29.
A report of accident in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway was turned in March 29.
A report of rescue-EMS incident in the 200 block of Roanoke Avenue was turned in March 29.
A report of passenger vehicle fire in the 100 block of Spence Lane was turned in March 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Halstead Boulevard Extension was turned in March 30.
A report of service call in the 500 block of Water Street was turned in March 31.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Weeksville Road was turned in April 1.
A report of service call in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South was turned in April 2.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 200 block of Ashe Street was turned in April 3.
A report of outside storage fire in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South was turned in April 3.