EC Fire Department
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in March 1 in the intersection of N. Road Street and E. Burgess Street.
A report of an unintentional detector activation was turned in March 2 in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard.
A report of an unintentional smoke detector activation was turned in March 2 in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street.
A report of an accident or a potential accident was turned in March 2 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 S.
A report of an unintentional alarm system activation was turned in March 2 in the 1200 block of Weeksville Road.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in March 2 in the 1400 block of River Road.
A report of dispatched and cancelled en route was turned in March 2 in the 300 block of Planters Road.
A report of an unintentional alarm system activation was turned in March 2 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 S.
A report of an overheated motor was turned in March 2 in the 800 block of Westway Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in March 2 in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 17 N.
A request for EMS was turned in March 3 in the 300 block of Salem Drive.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in March 3 in the 600 block of Hull Drive.