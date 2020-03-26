EC Fire Department
A request for EMS rescue was turned in March 11 in the 1400 block of Walkers Avenue.
A request for public service assistance was turned in March 11 in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
A request for EMS rescue was turned in March 11 in the 1400 block of River Road.
A request for EMS rescue was turned in March 12 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 S.
A request from EMS for lifting assistance was turned in March 12 in the 1200 block of Byrd Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in March 12 in the 1900 block of Main Street Extended.
A report of the unintentional transmission of an alarm was turned in March 12 in the 600 block of Roanoke Avenue.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in March 13 in the intersection of N. Ashe Street and Cedar Street.
A report of an alarm system sounding due to a malfunction was turned in March 13 in the 3800 block of Conlon Way.
A report of an alarm system sounding due to a malfunction was turned in March 13 in the 100 block of Rosedale Drive.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in March 13 in the intersection of W. Elizabeth Street and Beech Street.