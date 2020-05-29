EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 600 block of S. Hughes Blvd. was turned in May 17.
A call for service in the 2200 block of Main Street Ext. was turned in May 18.
A report of false alarm in the 700 block of N. Poindexter St. was turned in May 19.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of S. Hughes Blvd. was turned in May 19.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on New Jersey Avenue was turned in May 19.
A report of passenger vehicle fire in the 1000 block of Raleigh Street was turned in May 19.
A report of motor vehicle/pedestrian accident in the 1000 block of N. Road St. was turned in May 19.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 1200 block of George Wood Drive was turned in May 19.
A report of lock-out in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way was turned in May 20.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 100 block of Rosedale Drive was turned in May 21.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Halstead Boulevard Ext. was turned in May 21.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 3800 block of Conlon Way was turned in May 21.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1100 block of Raleigh Street was turned in May 22.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus St. was turned in May 22.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Weeksville Road was turned in May 22.
A report of gasoline or other flammable liquid spill in the 100 block of E. Ehringhaus St. was turned in May 22.
A call for service in the 1600 block of Weeksville Road was turned in May 22.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 100 block of Ida Acres Drive was turned in May 23.
A report of cooking fire, confined to container in the 600 block of Millbrooke Drive was turned in May 24.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 900 block of Perkins Lane was turned in May 24.
A report of system malfunction in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus St. was turned in May 25.
A report of medical assist, assist with EMS crew in the 1300 block of Hoggard Street was turned in May 25.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Schwarzkopf Drive was turned in May 25.