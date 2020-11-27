EC Fire Department
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1500 block of Hopkins Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 19.
A report of steam mistaken for smoke in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 19.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 19.
A report of building fire in the 300 block of Charles Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 19.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1070 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 19.
A report of electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 110 block of Fort Bragg Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 20.
A report of alarm system activation due to malfunction in the 710 block of Briarwood Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 20.
A report of rescue, EMS incident in the 110 block of Galera Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 20.
A report of passenger vehicle fire in the 400 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 20.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 100 block of Roscoe Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 20.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 200 block of E. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 20.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 20.