EC Fire Department
A report of service call in the 1710 block of Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 23.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 960 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 23.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 100 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 23.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 2120 block of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 24.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 560 block of Halstead Boulevard Extension, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 24.
A report of building fire in the 710 block of Garden Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 24.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1010 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 25.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 130 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 25.
A report of smoke or odor removal in the 400 block of E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 25.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 26.
A report of alarm system activation in the 3630 block of Union Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 26.
A report of overheated motor in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 26.
A call for service in the 100 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 26.