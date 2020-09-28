EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Alexander Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 9.
A report of carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction in the 600 block of York Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 9.
A report of carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction in the 800 block of Flora Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 9.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 3880 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 9.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 3800 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 10.
A report of mobile property fire in the 100 block of Harding Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 10.
A report of fire in the 1210 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 11.
A report of detector activation, no fire in the 1650 block of Cedar Point Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 11.
A report of building fire in the 780 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 11.
A call for service in the 210 block of Oak Grove Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 12.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 14.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1050 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 14.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 30 block of Camden Causeway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 14.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1200 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 15.
A call for service in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 15.
A good intent call in the 700 block of First Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 15.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 16.
A report of carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction in the 600 block of W. Cypress Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 16.
A report of accident, potential accident on S. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 16.