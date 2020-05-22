EC Fire Department
A report of excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition in the 1700 block of Lobell Lane was turned May 1.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of E. Ehringhaus St. was turned in May 1.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard was turned in May 2.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Halstead Blvd. Extended was turned in May 2.
A report of dumpster fire in the 1400 block of River Road was turned in May 2.
A service call to the vicinity of Forest Park Road was turned in May 2.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 1200 block of N. Road St. was turned in May 2.
A service call in the 500 block of N. Road St. was turned in May 2.
A service call in the 900 block of Bartlett Avenue was turned in May 3.
A service call in the 1200 block of N. Road St. was turned in May 4.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 100 block of S. McMorrine St. was turned in May 4.
A report of accident, potential accident in the vicinity of Roanoke Avenue was turned in May 4.
A report of carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction in the 1400 block of Nelson Street was turned in May 5.
A report of false alarm in the 1000 block of W. Church St. was turned in May 5.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1000 block of W. Ehringhaus St. was turned in May 5.
A report of detector activation, no fire in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 was turned in May 5.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1900 block of Weeksville Road was turned in May 6.
A report of unintentional transmission of alarm in the 200 block of S. McMorrine St. was turned in May 6.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road was turned in May 6.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1600 block W. Ehringhaus St. was turned in May 6.
A report of EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard was turned in May 7.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 800 block of Halstead Boulevard was turned in May 7.
A report of gasoline or other flammable liquid spill in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 was turned in May 8.
A report of brush fire in the 1700 block of City Center Boulevard was turned in May 8.
A report of detector activation, no fire in the 1100 block of Halstead Boulevard was turned in May 8.
A report of extrication of victim from vehicle on Harney Street was turned in May 8.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1700 block of Fair Wind Court was turned in May 9.
A report of alarm system activation due to malfunction in the 1100 block of Halstead Boulevard was turned in May 9.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on E. Ehringhaus St. was turned in May 9.
A service call to the 300 block of Speed Street was turned in May 9.
A report of passenger vehicle fire on Church Street Ext. was turned in May 9.
A report of unauthorized controlled burning in the 1000 block of Perkins Lane was turned in May 9.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard was turned in May 9.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 100 block of Shadowwood Street was turned in May 10.