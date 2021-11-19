EC Fire Department
A report of public service call in the 1410 block of Charlotte Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 1.
A report of dispatched but canceled en route in the 500 block of Madrin Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 1.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 800 block of McPherson Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 1.
A report of rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 1.
A report of lifting assistance, assist EMS in th 610 block of Hull Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 2.
A report of building fire in the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 2.
A report of fire in mobile home uses as fixed residence in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 2.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1010 block of Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 2.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 610 block of Hull Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 2.
A report of rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 440 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 2.
A report of Dumpster or other trash receptacle fire in the 310 block of Shirley Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 3.
A report of lock-in in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 4.
A report of combustible liquid in the 520 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 4.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 700 block of Brooks Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 4.
A report of smoke scare, odor of smoke in the 30 block of Towers Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 4.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1010 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 4.
A report of medial assist, assist EMS crew in the 400 block of Carter Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 5.
A report of unspecified incident in the 630 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 5.
A report of unspecified incident in the 110 block of Chip Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 5.
A report of call for service in the 500 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 6.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1300 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 6.
A report of call for service in the 700 block of Hunter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 6.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1 block of Timmerman Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 7.
A report false alarm or false call in the 3880 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 19.
A report unspecified incident on Chip Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 19.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 26.
A report of emergency medical service in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 26.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on N. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 26.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 840 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 26.
A report of malicious, mischievous alarm, false call in the 700 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 26.
A report of removal of victim from stalled elevator in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 26.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 26.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 140 block of Rich Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 27.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1200 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 27.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 220 block of Rookery Run, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 27.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 27.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 27.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1040 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 27.
A report of alarm system activation due to malfunction in the 840 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 28.
A report of call for service in the 1500 block of Midgett Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 29.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 840 block of Westway Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 29.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 30.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 900 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 30.
A report of removal of victim from stalled elevator in the 10 block of Science Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 31.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1600 block of Penny Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 1.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1000 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 1.
A report of grass fire in the 2940 block of Main Street Extension, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 1.
A report of malicious, false alarm in the 600 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 1.
