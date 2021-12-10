EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 16.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire, in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 16.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1150 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 16.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1210 block of Raleigh Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 16.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 17.
A report of natural gas leak in the 1450 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 17.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 100 block of Alexander Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 18.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1840 block of West City Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 18.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard Extension, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 18.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 18.
A report of lock-in in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 18.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 40 block of Hollowell Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 18.
A report of building fire in the 200 block of E. Burgess Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 18.
A report of rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 910 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 19.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 19.
A report of outside rubbish, trash or waste fire in the 110 block of E. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 20.
A report of gas leak in the 500 block of E. Fearing Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 20.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 21.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 110 block of N. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 21.
A report smoke detector activation, no fire in the 110 block of N. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 21.
A report of overheated motor in the 1660 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 21.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1010 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 21.
A report of brush fire in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 22.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 200 block of Renaissance Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 22.
A report of fire in the 200 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 22.
A report of rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 500 block of Madrin Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 23.