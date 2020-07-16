EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 7.
A report of building fire in the 110 block of Selden Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 7.
A report of unintentional transmission of alarm in the 200 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 8.
A call for service in the 220 block of Pritchard Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 9.
A report of toxic condition in the 600 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 9.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1430 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 10.
A report of detector activation, no fire in the 1070 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 10.
A report of public service in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 10.
A call for service in the 200 block of Golf Club Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 10.
A report of public service in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 10.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 110 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 10.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 660 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 11.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 11.
A report of system malfunction in the 810 block of Bunnells Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 12.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 300 block of Kristin Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 12.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 650 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 13.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 700 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 13.