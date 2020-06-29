EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 16.
A report of gas leak in the 600 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 16.
A report of hazardous condition in the 120 block of Pritchard Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 17.
A call for service in the 100 block of Selden Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 17.
A report of animal rescue in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 17.
A report of electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 210 block of Walnut Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 17.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 620 block of Millbrooke Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 18.
A call for service on S. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 18.
A report of unintentional sprinkler activation, no fire, in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 18.
A report of good intent call in the 400 block of Hickory Drive was turned in June 19.
A report of cooking fire, confined to container in the 110 block of Farm Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 19.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 670 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 19.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 110 block of Cameron Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 19.
A report of malicious false alarm in the 1120 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 20.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 20.
A report of gas leak in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 20.
A report of vehicle fire in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 21.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 2000 block of Johnson Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 21.
A report of lock-in in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 21.