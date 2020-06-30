EC Fire Department
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 2000 block of Johnson Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 21.
A report of lock-in in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 21.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 900 block of Bartlett Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 21.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway South, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22.
A call for service in the 100 block of E. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22.
A report of hazardous condition in the 400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22.
A report of heat from short circuit wiring in the 1020 block of Scott Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23.
A report of arcing, shorted electrical equipment in the 200 block of E. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23.
A report of electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 200 block of Enchanted Way, Elizabeth City, was tuned in June 24.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 400 block of W. Grive Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 24.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Halstead Boulevard Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 24.
A report of carbon dioxide activation due to malfunction in the 400 block of Calvert Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 24.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1500 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 25.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 25.
A call for service in the 110 block of Farm Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 26.
A report of vehicle fire on Providence Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 26.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 26.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 440 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 27.
A call for service in the 700 block of Third Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 27.
A report of gas leak in the 400 block of Calvert Street, Elizabeth City, was turned June 27.
A report of watercraft rescue in the 110 block of Havenwood Road, Camden, was turned in June 28.
A call for service in the 3600 block of Union Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29.
A motor vehicle/pedestrian accident in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1130 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 810 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29.