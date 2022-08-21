The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office’s investigation of the 2018 murder of businessman Milton Sawyer is the focus of a TV episode airing tonight on the Oxygen Channel.

Tonight’s episode of “Snapped” airs at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and will focus on the investigation of the Aug. 2, 2018, murder of Milton Sawyer. At the time of his death, Sawyer was 55 years old and owner of the Treasure Hunter antiques store on N. Road Street.