Pasquotank Sheriff
Caitlin Ann Williams, 24, of the 100 block of Pinewood Trail, Hertford, was arrested June 30 and charged with driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle without insurance and operating a vehicle with canceled/revoked certification/tag. She was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Cheatham Ray Curles Jr., 43, of the 1300 block of Newland Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 1 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,400 cash bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Scott Allen Ivanic, 55, of the 2020 block of Hampton Street, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested July 12 and charged with one felony count each of forced breaking & entering, larceny after breaking & entering and larceny of a motor vehicle, plus one misdemeanor count of possession of stolen property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of an $82,000 secured bond.
Stanford Dantzler Jr., 21, of the 110 block of Third Avenue, Hertford, was arrested July 12 and charged with four felony counts of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $31,000 secured bond.
Maurice Sentell Mallory, 34, of the 1010 block of Jordan Street, was arrested July 14 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats, plus one felony count of possession of a weapon by convicted felon. He was released after posting a $57,500 secured bond.
Michael Travis Seymore, 35, of the 810 block of Road Street, was arrested July 14 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. He was released in lieu of a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Faith Victoria Showalter, 26, of the 1700 block of Waughtown St., Winston-Salem, was served a criminal summons issued by Currituck County July 14 for second-degree trespassing.
Jeremiah Clay Showalter, 26, of the 1700 block of Waughtown St., Winston-Salem, was served a criminal summons issued by Currituck County for second-degree trespassing.
Tobias Elijah Gulette, 46, of the Red Roof Inn, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested July 12 on a misdemeanor warrant for arrest. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond.
Ryan David Cook, 27, of the 830 block of N. Shore Drive, Glen Burnie, Maryland, was arrested July 12 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was released after posting a $500 cash bond.
Ashley Amber Crenshaw, 39, of the 100 block of Rosedale Court, Moyock, was arrested July 13 on a misdemeanor warrant for arrest. She was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Joshua Keith Cavana, 34, of the 230 block of Worth Guard Road, Coinjock, was issued a criminal summon for domestic violence-violation of a valid protective order on July 13. He was released in lieu of an unsecured bond.
Branden Paul Soldal, 28, of the 120 block of Carolina Road, South Mills, was arrested July 13 and charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of Schedule I controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count each of maintaining a place/vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $12,000 secured bond.
Kurt William Geyer, 51, of the 100 block of Kiernan Road, Perkinsville, Vermont, was arrested July 13 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Dalton Lee Dean Chappelle, 25, of the 1560 block of Whaleyville, Suffolk, Virginia, was issued a criminal summon for one misdemeanor count each of breaking or entering (forced) and injury to personal property.
Jenna Marie Baer, 23, of the 100 block of Blossum Brooks Lane, Jarvisburg, was arrested July 14 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. She was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Lavonne Elsie Barty, 49, of the 100 block of Deer Run Circle, Shelby, was arrested July 14 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Greg Richard Battaglia, 44, of the 130 block of Soundside Estates Drive, Grandy, was arrested July 14 and charged with one felony count each of possession of Schedule I controlled substance and being a fugitive from another state.
Reginald Charles Pitt, 35, of the 100 block of Dana Street, Moyock, was issued a criminal summon for one misdemeanor count each of driving while license revoked, not impaired and hit/run, leaving the scene of property damage, July 15.
Carl Werner Whitehead Jr., 47, of the 9020 block of Caratoke Highway, Point Harbor, was arrested July 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on female. He was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Carl Werner Whitehead Jr., 47, of the 9020 block of Caratoke Highway, Point Harbor, was arrested July 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting a public officer. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.