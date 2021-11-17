A 21-year-old Elizabeth City man is in custody facing a host of charges including assault with a deadly weapon after being apprehended early Monday by a task force that included U.S. Marshals.
TyQuail Zaire Riddick, 21, of the 800 block of Trinkaloe Road, was taken into custody at around 7:45 a.m. Monday, according to an Elizabeth City police news release. Riddick was apprehended by Elizabeth City police and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Riddick was charged with two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, injury to personal property, carrying a concealed gun, resisting a public officer, discharging a firearm within city limits and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, police said.
Riddick was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $182,500 secured bond.
Police did not state Riddick’s location when he was taken into custody, nor did they explain when the offenses for which he was charged are believed to have occurred. However, an arrest warrant dated Monday, Nov. 15, states Riddick “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did possess” a Century Arms RAS47 rifle. The warrant lists the date of offense as Oct. 25, 2020.
The warrant also states that Riddick was previously convicted of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, an offense that occurred on Aug. 8, 2018. Riddick was convicted of the charge in Pasquotank County Superior Court on Feb. 19, 2019, the warrant states.
In late April 2017, Riddick was charged with breaking and entering, attempted armed robbery and assault inflicting serious injury, according police at the time. Riddick, who was 16 at the time, was charged in connection with the assault and attempted robbery of an 80-year-old woman in the Hickory Village Mobile Home Park, police said.