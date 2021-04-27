Currituck Sheriff
Christopher Bertram Harrison, 25, of the 100 block of East Ridge Road, Moyock, was arrested April 11 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Zaire Laron Faltz, 20, of the 6400 block of Everett Road, Suffolk, Virginia, was arrested April 11 and charged with driving after consuming alcohol while under 21 and having an open container of alcohol in passenger area of a vehicle. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Jordan Gregory Williams, 24, of the 800 block of Boston Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 11 and charged with driving while impaired and traveling on the wrong side of the highway. He was confined in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Cecil Ray Taylor Jr., 64, of the 100 block of Letitia Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 12 and charged with passing a worthless check. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Reginald William Epps, 70, of the 1200 block of Highland Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 12 and charged with assault by pointing a gun. He was released after posting a $6,000 secured bond.
Michael Jay Cromwell, 39, of the 500 block of Jessup St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 15 and charged with selling and delivering schedule II of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II of a controlled substance. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Wesley Elliot Temple, 23, of the 1300 block of Lynchs Corner Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 13 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Garrette Lee Suggs, 48, of the 500 block of Shepard St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 15 and charged with failure to appear in court for failing to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $750 cash bond.
Myna Leigh Howell, 26, of the 100 block of Snow Goose Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested April 12 and charged with failure to appear in court on an order for arrest for driving while license revoked. A $500 secured bond was set.
Trevor Eugene Cason, 20, of the 100 block of Ford Road, Knotts Island, was arrested April 12 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A $500 secured bond was set.
Christopher Michael Phelps, 21, of the 1000 block of Bracey Drive, Suffolk, Virginia, was arrested April 12 and charged with contempt of court. He was released on a $1,000 secured bond.
Kush Xavier Sinclair, 24, of the 800 block of Old Fort Eustis Blvd., Newport News, Virginia, was arrested April 12 and charged with possession of more than a half-ounce of marijuana. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
James Aubrey Germany, 44, of the 1300 block of Akinburry Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was issued a criminal summons April 14 for assault inflicting serious injury and engaging in an affray.
William Skyler Roache, 24, of the 1100 block of Austin St., Corolla, was arrested April 14 and charged with possessing and transporting weapon of mass destruction and possession of a weapon by a felon. He was confined in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Donald Ray Gibbs Jr., 41, of the 100 block of Bens Bonanza, Barco, was arrested April 15 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. $200 order of confinement bond was set.
Norris Rashard Gardner Jr., 23, of the 8900 block of Caratoke Highway, Harbinger, was arrested April 15 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Ashleigh Nichole Hewitt, 24, of the 7000 block of Caratoke Highway, Jarvisburg, was arrested April 15 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor for driving while license revoked. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Derek Ali Sparks, 36, of the 300 block of Windlesham Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested April 15 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Lloyd Edward Hicks, 46, of the 1500 block of Wildwood Drive, Hampton, Virginia, was arrested April 15 and charged with driving while impaired, driving without a driver’s license and speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over the speed limit. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Charles Kenneth Bennett, 41, of the 100 block of Courthouse Road, Currituck was arrested April 15 and charged with breaking or entering, unauthorized use of a motorize conveyance, driving while impaired, driving a vehicle with an altered registration, operating a vehicle with no insurance and driving while license revoked, license not reclaimed. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Michael Laverne Bradbury Jr., 41, of the 1500 block of Westover Ave. SW, Roanoke, Virginia, was arrested April 15 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Joseph Roy Thorpe, 44, of the 100 block of Court St., West Union, New York, was arrested April 16 and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive in public. A $350 cash bond was set.
Jeffrey Gross, 55, of the 1300 block of Brandywine St., Lebanon, Pennsylvania, was arrested April 16 and charged with possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $800 secured bond.
Hadley Jacqueline Howell, 21, of the 100 block of N. Spot Road, Powells Point, was arrested April 17 and charged with failure to appear on a charge of resisting a public officer. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond. She also was charged on April 17 with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges of possession of a malt beverage while younger than 21 and second-degree trespassing. A $1,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Robert Carl Venham III, 52, of the 200 block of Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, was arrested April 17 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Clinton Louis Roberts, 37, of the 8600 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested April 17 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center.
Richard A. Evitts Jr., 36, of the 100 block of Colonial Beach Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested April 17 and charged with driving while impaired. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Matthew Nathaniel Riley, 35, of the 1300 block of Towanda Court, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested April 17 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Cody Garrett Eason, 28, of the 300 block of South Mills Road, Moyock, was arrested April 18 and charged with assault on a female. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Seamus Michael Lee Drury, 26, of the 100 block of Bison Drive, Moyock, was arrested April 21 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Johnny Lee Leadbeater, 39, of the 200 block of South End Road, Knotts Island, was arrested April 21 and charged with violating a domestic violence protective order violation. He remained confined at the Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 unsecured bond. He was also charged April 21 with being a fugitive from another state for an arrest warrant from Virginia Beach. A $100,000 secured bond was set on that charge.
David Brett Kouskouris, 29, of the 100 block of Scotland Road, Camden, was arrested April 21 and charged with assault on a female and interfering with emergency communication. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic hold.
Dale Warren Crawford, 68, of the 1700 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested April 21 and charged with simple assault. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Gary Michael Lough, 36, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested April 23 and charged with second-degree trespassing. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $600 secured bond.
Charles Lee Raney, 41, of the 100 block of South St., Moyock, was arrested April 23 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Robert Kilpatrick Beasley III, 42, of the 100 block of Holly Cres, Grandy, was arrested April 23 and charged with two counts of assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Kyle Andrew Koumal, 25, of the 100 block of Raccoon Drive, Knotts Island, was arrested April 24 and served four criminal summonses for abandonment of an animal, violating, violating the vaccination tag ordinance, and violating the public nuisance ordinance and the dog restraint ordinance. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Michelle Raney, 38, of the 100 block of South St., Moyock, was arrested April 23 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Ashlee Nichole Bowen, 35, of the 600 block of Lund Circle, Palm Bay, Florida, was arrested April 24 and charged with resisting a public officer, assault and battery, possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,500 secured bond.
Damien Heath Firman, 38, of the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 24 and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive in public. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Nichole Marie Roberts, 39, of the 100 block of Coinjock Acres Drive, Barco, was arrested April 24 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. A $500 secured bond was set.
Kyle Lee Williams, 33, of the 300 block of Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, was arrested April 24 and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A $500 secured bond was set.
Alayna Michelle Koumal, 23, of the 100 block of Raccoon Drive, Knotts Island, was arrested April 24 and served three criminal summonses for violating the public nuisance ordinance, the dog restraint ordinance and the vaccination tag ordinance.
Dalen O’Shay Spence, 23, of the 200 block of Linwood Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 25 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. A $1,000 secured bond was set.