...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 7 to 12 ft expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 1 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Moyock man charged with not notifying Currituck sheriff of address change while a sex offender
Lynwood Lee Jones III, 41, of the 200 block of Baxter Lane, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with failing to notify the sheriff’s office of a change of address while being a sex offender. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Tina Denise Harris, 57, of the 9300 block of Marfield Road, Gloucester, Virginia, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 23 for a Dare County charge of misdemeanor larceny.
Rudolph Clayton Seymore Jr., 54, of the 200 block of Bartlett Road, Camden, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with assault and battery. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Dexter Avery Bright, 61, of the 100 block of Newtown Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Lucas Caton Johnson, 28, of the 300 block of Highland Ave., Suffolk, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for speeding and reckless driving to endanger. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Alex Matthew Krys, 18, of the 60th block of Roosevelt Ave., Norwich, Connecticut, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with larceny of something less than $1,000 in value. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Alfred John Regas III, 36, of the 150 block of East Ridge Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with assault on a female and simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Waleed Lateef Ismael, 33, of the 130 block of N. Spot Road, Powells Point, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.