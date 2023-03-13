...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 to 32 degrees possible.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden and Western
Currituck Counties. In Virginia, the cities of Chesapeake,
Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Moyock man charged with possession, intent to sell pot
Detreveion Christian Burton, 23, of the 100 block of Richard Shaw Road, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Jacob Donald Polston, 23, of the 3300 block of Shasta Court, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, reckless driving to endanger and speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over the speed limit. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Ashley Arlene Morrisette, 36, of the 140 block of Tuggle Road, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with being a fugitive from another state, driving while license revoked, driving with an altered vehicle tag and driving without liability insurance. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $41,000 secured bond.
Tiffany Michelle Jordan, 41, of the 2200 block of Long Ridge Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Emily Denise White, 44, of the 140 block of Swains Lane, Bardo, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $31,000 secured bond.
Cassie Marie Coen, 21, of the 100 block of Goosewing Court, Grandy, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree trespassing.
Alyissa Renee Thomas, 26, of the 2500 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with six counts of being a fugitive from another state. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center without bond.
Christopher B. Powell, 33, of the 100 block of White Horse Drive, Shawboro, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Seamus Michael L. Drury, 28, of the 100 block of Bison Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying concealed weapons. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Stephanie Spruill Cann, 38, of the 7800 block of Dutton Road, Gloucester, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with driving while impaired and speeding. A $1,200 unsecured bond was set.
Mary Leatherwood, 41, of the 900 block of Blackhorne Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 24 and served a warrant for arrest for cyberstalking. She was released on an unsecured bond.
Tobias Elijah Gullette, 47, of the 700 block of Red Roof Inn, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $21,000 secured bond.
Kyle Dwane Snowden, 31, of the 100 block of North River Drive, 9, Jarvisburg, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with failure to comply with a court order. He was released after posting an $840 order for confinement.
Tyler Steven Williamson, 34, of the 100 block of Middle St., Barco, was served a criminal summons Feb. 24 from the Camden’s Sheriff’s Department for making harassing phone calls.
Francois Claude Buclez, 58, of the 100 block of Baum Trail, Kitty Hawk, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with aggressive driving. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Joseph Clifton Roebuck, 71, of the 100 block of Fox Lane, Moyock, was served a criminal summons Feb. 25 for violating the county’s animal restraint ordinance.