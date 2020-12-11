Currituck Sheriff
Christopher Justin Waters, 35, of the 100 block of Church St., Moyock, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with resisting a public officer, driving while impaired, failure to stop at scene of accident that caused property damage and failure to heed a siren or light. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Billie Jean Tanner, 40, of the 100 block of Wild Geese Court, A4, Powells Point, was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with driving while impaired. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
Everett William Pettit, 31, of the 100 block of N. Lou Sawyer Road, Moyock, was issued a criminal summons Dec. 3 for violating the county’s dog leash law.
Jason Lee Johnson, 39, of the 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Road, Camden, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Ryann Garrett Daniels, 25, of the 6000 block of Dorrell Road, Aylett, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 secured bond.
Timothy Ray Evans, 35, of the 1300 block of Shipps Cabin Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 5 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Jamie Leigh Johnson, 32, of the 300 block of W. Gibbs Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Dec. 5 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Chynna Areielle Thompson, 29, of the 1000 block of Lois Lane K, Harrisonburg, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with resisting a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Lori Ann Snowden, 60, of the 100 block of Bowden Lane, Harbinger, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with resisting a public officer, assault on an officer and injury to personal property. She was released on a $500 secured bond.
Zachary Worley Marion, 31, of the 1800 block of Stuarts Draft, Stuarts Draft, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with resisting a public officer, assault on an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing to elude arrest and reckless driving to endanger. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of secured bonds totaling $28,000.
Sherrie Diane Drennen, 57, of the 100 block of Merciers Lane, Hertford, was cited Dec. 1 on a charge of simple assault.
Seamus Michael Lee Drury, 25, of the 100 block of Bison Drive, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Chanceton Balchon Peatross, 41, of the 100 block of Baxter Grove, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor larceny charge in Wake County. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Scott Saufley Leavel Jr., 29, of the 100 block of Kordol Lane, Point Harbor, was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with simple possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Reedell Antonio Nowell Jr., 19, of the 1000 block of Jordan St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with possession of less than one and half ounces of schedule VI of a controlled substance, driving after consuming alcohol while being younger than 21, driving while impaired, speeding to elude arrest, driving without a license, speeding and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Tabitha Paige White, 34, of the 500 block of Princess Anne Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with felony trafficking opium/heroin, felony possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $61,000 secured bond.
William Elwood Luton, 58, of the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh, was arrested Dec. 5 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Phillip Northern Ferebee III, 44, of the 200 block of Palmer Road, Camden, was issued a criminal summons Dec. 6 for communicating threats.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Peter Paul Fraioli, 29, of the 300 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with violating the domestic violence act. A $15,000 unsecured bond was set.
Donte Omar Bowe, 38, of the 800 block of North Clewell St., Fountain Hill, Pennsylvania, was arrested Dec. 5 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Joshua Aric Doughty, 38, of the 500 block of 19th St., A1, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 3 and served grand jury indictments for charges of obtaining property by false pretenses and felony larceny. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Marie Irene Hunter, 68, of the 700 block of Airship Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Dec. 4 for five counts of creating a public nuisance with animals.