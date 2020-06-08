Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of intimidation and harassing phone calls in the 200 block of E Colonial Avenue was turned in May 25. Investigating officer: KR Andrews.
A report of electronic device in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive was turned in May 26. Investigating officer: RM Cappel.
A report of identity theft in the 600 block of Laura Lee Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 26. Investigating officer: DM Meiggs.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property in the 300 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 26. Investigating officer: DM Meiggs.
A report of credit card/ATM fraud in the 100 block of Bonny Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 26. Investigating officer: DM Meiggs.
A report of possession of a dangerous weapon in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 27. Investigating officer: SJ Spear.
A report of dog bite in the 600 block of Raven Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 27. Investigating officer: NJ Williams.
A report of theft from building in the 1200 block of Davis Bay Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 28. Investigating officer: RD Morgan.
A report of possession of a mobile device in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 28. Investigating officer: AP Simpson.
A report of towed vehicle in the 1400 block of Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 28. Investigating officer: RY Godfrey.
A call for service in the 130 block of Sunny Acres Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 29. Investigating officer: MC Swindell.
A report of intimidation in the 1000 block of US Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 30. Investigating officer: MC Swindell.
A report of larceny in the 100 block of Seaview Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 31. Investigating officer: WM Harris.
A report of simple assault in the 100 block of Mockingbird Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 31. Investigating officer: KR Andrews.
A report of possession of contraband in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 31. Investigating officer: BL Gregory.
A report of possession of Schedule VI controlled substance in the 100 block of US Highway 17 South/Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 31. Investigating officer: BL Gregory.
A report of possession of contraband in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 31. Investigating officer: BL Gregory.
Camden Sheriff
A report of driving while license revoked/not impaired, fictitious tag and hit and run/property damage in the 300 block of Camden Causeway, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 7. Investigating officer: SS Wentz.
A report of fictitious registration at NC Highway 343/Scotland Road was turned in May 15. Investigating officer: V Dunn.
A report of drug equipment violations in the parking lot of Busy Living Cleaning, Camden, was turned in May 15. Investigating officer: V Dunn.
A report of theft from motor vehicle, drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations in the 200 block of Riverview Avenue, Camden, was turned in May 16. Investigating officer: L Marcum.
A report of calls for service/animal control dog bite in the 100 block of Dock Landing Loop, South Mills, was turned in May 17. Investigating officer: M Durham.
A report of drug/narcotic violations at US Highway 17/McPherson Road, South Mills, was turned in May 17. Investigating officer: V Dunn.