Pasquotank Sheriff
Jimmy Wayne Tarkington, 60, of the 100 block of Bethel Fishing Center Road, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with failure to appear in court for simple assault and failure to appear in court for communicating threats. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Ronald T. Baxter, 30, of the 100 block of Louis Spivey Road, Belvidere, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 23 for failure to return rented property.
Arndis Sigurdardottir Candela, 44, of the 100 block of Seagull Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Clayton Harold Rockwell III, 32, of the 100 block of Deep Creek Road, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with failure to appear in court for failure to wear a seat belt and failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Angelique Marie Esparcia, 37, of the 1100 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with failure to appear in court for operating a motor vehicle without a license and failure to appear in court for speeding. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Tanisha Celett Spruill, 30, of the 100 block of Mallard Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked. A $250 secured bond was set.
Amecia Latrice Goodman, 33, of the 400 block of Lane St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked and failure to appear in court for operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Kelly Helena Judge, 36, of the 1000 block of Commissary Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked. A $200 secured bond was set.
Treasure Fatima Tate, 25, of the 900 block of County St., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with three counts of misdemeanor larceny. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Marshall Gene Trueblood, 54, of the 100 block of Parkers Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 27 and served grand jury indictments for: felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $1,000 cash bond and a $3,000 secured bond was set.
Troy Daniel Jones, 41, of the 1000 block of Traci Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with two counts of disorderly conduct. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $500 secured bond was set.
Victor Eugene White Jr., 34, of the 100 block of Native Dancer Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with driving while license revoked, fleeing to elude arrest and careless and reckless driving. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Robert Keith Beasley, 41, of the 100 block of Blades Circle, Edenton, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $1,000 cash bond was set.
Mary Hollowell Briggs, 51, of the 100 block of Harrell St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 28 for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol after consuming.
Ashley Joanne Robbins, 31, of the 200 block of Wickham Road, Shiloh, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 28 for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol after consuming.
Robert Keith Beasley, 41, of the 100 block of Blades Circle, Edenton, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Devin Michael Alexander, 20, of the 200 block of Manteo Trail, Edenton, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 28 for possession of alcohol while under the age of 21.
Charles Preston Bowser, 47, of the 100 block of Mackie Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 29 and served grand jury indictments for felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
John Antonio Boseman III, 37, of the 1300 block of S. William Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 29 and served a grand jury indictment for felony being a habitual felon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $75,000 secured bond was set.
Marvin Cheron Woodard, 37, of the 100 block of Haywood Smith Road, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance while in jail/prison. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
Nikequan Leroy Scott, 31, of the 400 block of N. Broad St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance while in jail/prison. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $20,000 secured bond was set.