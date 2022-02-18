Pasquotank Sheriff
Deputies responded to a civil dispute Jan. 30 in the 100 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Simple assault and damage/vandalism of property, a $200 phone, was reported Jan. 30 in the 100 block of Maidens Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
Credit card/ATM fraud, suspects fraudulently purchased $2,552.46 with victim’s credit card information, was reported Jan. 31 in the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Deputies investigated a non-criminal death Feb. 1 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A structure fire, shed caught fire causing damage, was reported Feb. 1 in the 1000 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories and destruction/damage to property, theft of two catalytic converters, was reported Feb. 1 in the 1900 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Deputies were investigating a death Feb. 2 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Recovery of property was reported Feb. 3 in the 100 block of Meads Pool Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Contraband, cigarettes and lighters, was found on jail property at Albemarle District Jail Feb. 6. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
A report of someone lighting paper and bedsheets on fire was reported Feb. 8 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Aggravated assault was reported Feb. 8 in the 1300 block of Soundneck Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Deputies investigated a death at Pasquotank Correctional Institution Feb. 8. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Destruction/damage to property was reported Feb. 9 in the 1800 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Simple larceny was reported Feb. 9 in the 900 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Larceny and unauthorized use of a van and phone was reported Feb. 9 in the 900 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Simple assault was reported Feb. 9 in the 800 block of Berea Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Deputies seized two rifles, a shotgun and assorted ammunition according to a domestic violence protection order Feb. 10 in the 600 block of Old Hertford Highway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A vehicle fire was reported Feb. 10 in the 1100 block of Mill Pond Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Injury to personal property, damage to a vehicle, was reported Feb. 11 in the 800 block of Foreman Bundy Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Simple assault and destruction, vandalism of property was reported Feb. 12 in the 100 block of W. Heron Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
A structure fire caused by an electric bike malfunction was reported Feb. 12 in the 200 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
An overdose was reported Feb. 12 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
A report of assault inflicting serious injury was reported Feb. 13 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Burglary and breaking and entering was reported Feb. 14 in the 1300 block of Lambs Grove Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A structure fire was reported Feb. 15 in the 3000 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Theft of boat parts was reported Feb. 15 in the 1200 block of Bart James Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Wray.
Elizabeth City Police
Possession of marijuana and a weapons law violation, concealing a handgun, were reported Feb. 6 in the 500 block of Road/Shepard St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Conlon.
Larceny was reported Feb. 7 in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Drug/narcotic violations were reported Feb. 7 in the 500 block of S. Water St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Larceny of a license plate was reported Feb. 7 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny of a bike valued at $300 was reported Feb. 7 in the 300 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Fraud was reported Feb. 8 in the 300 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
Burglary/breaking and entering and larceny of wallets and identifying information was reported Feb. 8 in the 100 block of Hyman Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Larceny of wine and trespassing was reported Feb. 8 in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Identify theft was reported Feb. 8 in the 2100 block of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Larceny of underwear and an energy drinks valued at $36.54 was reported Feb. 9 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny and possession of stolen goods, valued at $85.15, was reported Feb. 10 at Walmart in Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Larceny of items valued at $35.75 was reported at the Dollar General in the 1900 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
A scam/fraud was reported Feb. 10 in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
Fraud, obtaining property by false pretenses was reported Feb. 10 in the 1600 block of Weeksville Road, Apartment 112, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.