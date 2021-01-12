Pasquotank Sheriff
Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported Dec. 3 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South and Cameron Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lundsford.
Deputies began a death investigation Dec. 20 in the 300 block of Betty Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Simple assault, resisting public officer and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Dec. 20 in the 1900 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Assault inflicting injury was reported Dec. 20 in the 1200 block of Lynchs Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A suspect driving impaired was reported Dec. 21 in the 1500 block of Main St. Extended/Jessup St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
A suspect driving while impaired was reported Dec. 21 in the 1500 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins
Theft from a motor vehicle and financial card fraud were reported Dec. 21 in the 300 block of Old Lebanon Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Assault inflicting serious bodily injury was reported Dec. 21 in the 200 block of Powers Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Possession of less than half ounce of marijuana was reported Dec. 22 in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Simple assault and intimidation were reported Dec. 24 in the 100 block of Cayuse Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Assault on a female was reported Dec. 25 in the 700 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
Resisting a public officer and trespass on real property was reported Dec. 25 in the 1300 block of Lynchs Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
Assault on a female was reported Dec. 26 in the 1000 block of Possum Quarter Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Simple assault of a prison detention officer, inmate threw substance at officer's face, was reported Dec. 27 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: D.M. Meiggs.
Motor vehicle theft was reported Dec. 28 in the 1900 block of Darian Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Dec. 29 in the 100 block of Terrilynn Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Trespass on real property was reported Dec. 30 in the 2400 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
Deputies began a death investigation Jan. 1 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Gunshots were reported Jan. 1 in the 1000 block of Scott Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
One party accidentally picking up property of another was reported Jan. 1 in the 50 block of Glade Road/Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Carthwright.
Resisting a public officer was reported Jan. 2 in the 300 block of S. Dyer St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Simple assault was reported Jan. 3 in the 100 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.S. Lewelleyn.
Victim cut herself with a knife was reported Jan. 4 in the 110 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
A suicide attempt was reported Jan. 5 in the 100 block of Ashley Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.