Pasquotank Sheriff
Deputies responded to dispute between two parties over a discrepancy following the purchase of a vehicle March 25 in the 2100 block of Shady Drive, Elizabeth City.
Obtaining property under false pretenses was reported March 25 in the 1600 block of Ulster Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Someone using someone else's phone to transfer money through Cashapp without authorization was reported March 30 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Death investigation was conducted March 30 in the 500 block of Harvest Point Road, Elizabeth City.
Simple assault was reported March 31 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City.
Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and possession of a firearm by a felon was reported April 1 in the 600 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City.
Breaking and entering and larceny of three fox hounds was reported April 2 in the 1300 block of Soundneck Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Camden Sheriff
Counterfeiting/forgery was reported March 27 in the 2000 block of Eco Park, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A dog bite was reported March 28 in the 100 block of High Road, Shiloh.
Felony larceny, someone stole a Hudson trailer loaded with a Ditch Witch trencher, March 27 in the 100 block of Investors Way, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Simple assault was reported March 27 in the 100 block of Billetts Bridge, Camden.
Wire fraud, someone lost money from their bank account by following instructions for a refund from a bogus message to their phone about an Amazon order, was reported March 27 in the 100 block of Bourbon St., Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Someone impersonating law enforcement to commit fraud was reported March 27 in the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A domestic incident was reported March 28 in the 100 block of Bourbon St., Camden.
Damage to personal property, victim's vehicle struck by debris, was reported March 28 in the 1900 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Deputies assisted with performing CPR during a medical emergency March 28 in the 100 block of Pinch Gut Road, Camden.
Credit card fraud, victim reported being defrauded of $25 in scam, was reported March 29 in the 700 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Carrying a concealed weapon without declaration to law enforcement of a concealed-carry permit was reported March 30 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: J.P. Lange.
Possession of schedule VI controlled substance was reported March 28 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Possession of cocaine, driver of vehicle crashed while allegedly impaired and found to have white powder in their possession, was reported March 31 in the 300 block of Palmer Road/Trotman Road, Camden. Investigating officer: D. Poyner.
Missing person was reported April 1 in the 100 block of Pudding Ridge Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia was reported April 2 in the 300 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Injury to personal property, vehicle possibly damaged by another vehicle, was reported April 3 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: W. Carawan.
Breaking and entering, someone broke into camper and vandalized its contents and furnishings, was reported April 3 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Breaking and entering, someone broke lock off shed and possibly entered, was reported April 3 in the 100 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: W. Carawan.