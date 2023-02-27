Pasquotank Sheriff
Theft from a motor vehicle, offender stole wallet from truck, was reported Feb. 5 in the 1400 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Destruction/damage/vandalism to property, mailbox removed without permission, was reported Feb. 6 in the 800 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Aggravated assault, victim struck by motor vehicle, was reported Feb. 6 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
A dog bite was reported Feb. 8 in the 200 block of Springvale St., Elizabeth City.
Recovery of weapons belonging to the N.C. Highway Patrol was reported Feb. 8 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Simple assault was reported Feb. 10 in the 1300 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City.
Deputies investigated a death Feb. 10 in the 700 block of Everett Drive, Elizabeth City.
Cat bite was reported Feb. 12 in the 100 block of Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City.
Forgery of court deeds was reported Feb. 14 in the 200 block of Rich Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Obtaining property by false pretenses, someone tried to pawn rings they didn't own, was reported Feb. 14 in the 400 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
A dog bite was reported Feb. 18 in the 100 block of B St., Elizabeth City.
Deputies responded to resident questioning the keeping of pigs near a residential area Feb. 17 in the 100 block of Block Creek Road, Elizabeth City.
Burglary and breaking and entering, someone took $600 worth of tools from a shed, was reported Feb. 11 in the 1900 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Felony larceny, suspects stole $3,000 worth of catalytic converters, was reported Feb. 14 in the 100 block of Impact Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Deputies responded a cat shot in the leg Feb. 15 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City.
Simple assault and interfering with emergency communication was reported Feb. 15 in the 100 block of Wood Duck Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Attempted breaking and entering and injury to real property was reported Feb. 14 in the 900 block of Foreman Bundy Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
