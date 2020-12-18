Pasquotank Sheriff
A registration plate was recovered Dec. 10 in the 1700 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Simple assault was reported Dec. 11 in the 400 block of Everett Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
A possible overdose was reported Dec. 11 in the 1200 block of Lakeside Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories, suspect(s) removed catalytic converters on five vehicles, was reported Dec. 11 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
Theft of a motor vehicle part or accessory, suspect stole license plate, was reported Dec. 10 in the 1700 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Theft from a building, suspect took items from employer and won’t return company van, was reported Dec. 11 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Second-degree trespassing was reported Dec. 12 in the 1200 block of Little River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Chappel.
Deputies were investigating a death Dec. 13 in the 100 block of Nancy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
Resisting an officer and simple assault, subject resisted commands of a deputy, were reported Dec. 13 in the 1400 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.