Pasquotank Sheriff
Assault on a government official, suspect headbutted victim, was reported Sept. 9 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City.
Deputies responded to unconscious male found on side of the road Sept. 10 in the 2900 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City.
An overdose was reported Sept. 10 in the 2700 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City.
Assault on a female was reported Sept. 10 in the 600 block of Pitts Chapel Road. Investigating officer: R.M. Kowalski.
Displaying fictitious tag and registration plate seizure were reported Sept. 10 in the 700 block of Alton Street. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Damage to real property was reported Sept. 10 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Deputies assisted Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services Sept. 10 with patient with abnormal breathing at Pasquotank Correctional Institute.
Wreck with injuries by crashing into ditch and not wearing helmets was reported Sept. 11 in the 600 block of Commerce Drive. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (about $1,900 in damage to 1986 PIER Arrow work vehicle) was reported Sept. 11 in the 1000 block of Northside Road. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Destruction/damage of property, $170 window, was reported Sept. 12 in the 100 block of Madeline Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.Q. White.
A vehicle fire, vehicle engulfed in flames as owner worked on it, was reported Sept. 12 in the 400 block of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Display of fictitious registration and driving without an operator’s license was reported Sept. 12 in the 1500 block of Millpond Road/U.S. 158, Elizabeth City.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported Sept. 12 in the 2900 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Injury to personal property, someone threw rock and damaged semi-truck, was reported Sept. 13 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City.
Lawnmower fire was reported Sept. 13 in the 100 block of Princess Anne Circle, Elizabeth City.
Assault inflicting serious physical injury on a detention facility employee was reported Sept. 14 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Sept. 15 in the 1800 block of Nixtonton Road, Elizabeth City.
Second-degree trespass was reported Sept. 14 in the 500 block of Jackson Lane, Elizabeth City.