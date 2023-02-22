Pasquotank Sheriff
Calls for service was reported Jan. 13 in the 200 block of Tadmore Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.L. Weatherly.
Death investigation was reported Jan. 17 in the 1500 block of Millpond Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.L. Britton.
Destruction/damange/vandalism of residential property was reported Jan. 18 in the 100 block of Planters Run, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of farm equipment (valued at $18,000) was reported Jan. 18 in the 1200 block of Hassell Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
Dog bite was reported Jan. 18 in the 300 block of Old Lebanon Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.L. Weatherly.
Breaking & entering a place of worship and injury to real property (causing $500 in damage to exterior window) were reported Jan. 20 in the 800 block of Old Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Intimidation while victim was talking on the phone was reported Jan. 20 in the 2300 block of Delia Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Aggravated assault and weapon law violations (victims said they were shot at while hunting) were reported Jan. 21 in the 600 block of Old Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Dog bite was reported Jan. 23 in the 1100 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.W. Bailey.
Aggravated assault and weapon law violations Elizabeth City. Investigating officer:
Simple assault (victim was assaulted during a verbal dispute) was reported Jan. 22 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Theft from a motor vehicle, offender stole wallet from truck, was reported Feb. 5 in the 1400 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Destruction/damage/vandalism to property, mailbox removed without permission, was reported Feb. 6 in the 800 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Aggravated assault, victim struck by motor vehicle, was reported Feb. 6 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
A dog bite was reported Feb. 8 in the 200 block of Springvale St., Elizabeth City.
Recovery of weapons belonging to the N.C. Highway Patrol was reported Feb. 8 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Simple assault was reported Feb. 10 in the 1300 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City.
Deputies investigated a death Feb. 10 in the 700 block of Everett Drive, Elizabeth City.
Cat bite was reported Feb. 12 in the 100 block of Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City.
Forgery of court deeds was reported Feb. 14 in the 200 block of Rich Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Obtaining property by false pretenses, someone tried to pawn rings they didn't own, was reported Feb. 14 in the 400 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
A dog bite was reported Feb. 18 in the 100 block of B St., Elizabeth City.
Deputies responded to resident questioning the keeping of pigs near a residential area Feb. 17 in the 100 block of Block Creek Road, Elizabeth City.
Burglary and breaking and entering, someone took $600 worth of tools from a shed, was reported Feb. 11 in the 1900 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.