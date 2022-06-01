Elizabeth City Police
Timothy Ryan Hassell, 54, of the 2000 block of W. Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 9 and cited for driving while license revoked, no driver’s license or suspended license and registration-altered.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Daniel James Baum, 22, of the 200 block of Reedy Creek Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 17 and charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. Baum was confined at Albemarle District Jail for 48 hours. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set for the threats charge.
Jermaine Rossie Williams, 39, of the 200 block of W. Burgess St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 19 and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a place to keep drugs, two counts of possession of cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II of a controlled substance, three counts of trafficking opium or heroin, possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Steven Keith Lewis Sr., 36, of the 400 block of Pasquotank Station Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 18 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Lori Deanne Brown, 50, of the 200 block of Spencers Ave., South Mills, was issued a criminal summons May 18 for communicating threats.
Terrance Lamont Mercer, 47, of the 100 block of Beanway St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 7 and charged with driving while license revoked, hit and run and driving with improper registration. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Samantha Jo Williamson, 27, of the 700 block of A Sandy Hook Road, Shawboro, was arrested May 15 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Currituck Sheriff
Robert Andrew Mitchell, 41, of the 1200 block of Gunn Hall Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was served a criminal summons May 1 for violating the school attendance law.
George Avery Schackelford Jr., 34, of the 100 block of Walnut Drive, Moyock, was arrested May 1 on two counts of violating a domestic protection order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
Robert Timothy Powell, 27, of the 100 block of Arnold Drive, Powells Point, was arrested May 1 and charged with assault on a female. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Rebecca Marie Snider, 27, of the 100 block of Arland Drive, Point Harbor, was arrested May 1 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Nathaniel Francis Knight, 40, of the 1800 block of Accomac St., Richmond, Virginia, was arrested May 1 and charged with resisting a public officer, driving without liability insurance, driving with an expired inspection sticker, driving or allowing a vehicle to be operated without a registration plate being displayed, driving without an operator’s license and giving fictitious information to an officer. He was confined in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Emily Denise White, 44, of the 100 block of Swains Lane, Barco, was arrested May 2 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Christopher Pangan, 31, of the 2400 block of Rolling View Court, Virginia Beach, was arrested May 2 and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.