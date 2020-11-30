Pasquotank Sheriff
Joseph Allen Spencer Welch, 27, of the 800 block of Southern Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with sexual battery and assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Kanisha Vontae Joyner, 39, of the 1000 block of Sundown Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with providing a cellphone to an inmate. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Kaylee Lynnae Champlin, 27, of the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Gates, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked and failure to appear in court for driving without liability insurance. She was released on a $2,000 secured bond.
Nyshiema Dishea Stallings, 24, of the 1600 block of Caddy Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Phyllis Mallory White, 54, of the 1500 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was cited Nov. 16 for a parking violation.
Tavarr Spence Griffin, 32, of the 1700 block of Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 16 and served with true bills of indictment for two counts of assault on a female and a true bill of indictment for assault causing serious bodily injury. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $11,000 secured bond.
Marquis Dahve Whidbee, 25, of the 700 block of Garden St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with first-degree murder. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail without bond.
Ferrant Brooks Harney, 52, of the 100 block of Forest Skipper Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Ablemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Derrick Wayne Edwards, 30, of the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Raymond Ortiz Grubbs, 42, of the 400 block of E. Broad Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with civil contempt of court, child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,400 cash bond.
Camden Sheriff
Lisa Marie Norris, 36, of the 100 block of Maryland Lane, Sunbury, was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with domestic criminal trespass. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Taquiesha Gladys Gray, 33, of the 1200 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of Scheduled III of a controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle for the possession of a controlled substance, felony trafficking cocaine, felony possession of cocaine and possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
Terrance Lamont Smith, 28, of the 400 block of 28th St., 4, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of Schedule III controlled substances, felony trafficking cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for the possession of a controlled substance, felony selling or delivering cocaine and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond.