Pasquotank Sheriff
Demetric Nelson Ralph, 20, of the 400 block of Banks St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 29 and served with a grand jury indictment for possession of a firearm by a felon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Jason Allen Armstrong, 43, of the 1400 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged on Chesapeake, Virginia warrants for being a fugitive. He was released after posting a $50,000 secured bond.
Diana Venessa Briceno, 22, of the 2000 block of 4th St. NE Washington, DC, was issued a criminal summons Aug. 27 for second-degree trespassing.
Teresa Lassiter Bryant, 44, of the 100 block of South Road St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Aug. 27 for passing a worthless check.
Antonio Raymond Sison, 26, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with failure to appear in court for charges of failing to wear a seat belt and driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $400 secured bond.
Thomas Randolph Spellman, 34, of the 1000 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with failure to appear in court as required and failure to appear in court as required for resisting a public officer. He was released after posting a $11,000 secured bond.
Ernest Edward Askew Jr., 67, of the 1400 block of W. Main St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving left of center and driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Michael Lee Volberding, 30, of the 200 block of Whistling Pines, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of speeding, reckless driving to endanger and driving while license revoked. He was released after posting an $800 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Kenneth Gregory Collins, 28, of the 100 block of Currituck Road, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with assault on female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Bryan Steven Ruff, 44, of the 100 block of Foutz Drive, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with three felony counts of being a fugitive from Virginia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $300,000 secured bond.
Gary Michael Lough, 37, of the 100 block of North River Landing Road, Grandy, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with the second-degree trespassing. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Lakisha M. Jackson, 41, of the 300 block of Lake Point Drive, Middle Island, New York, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Chad Leor Nelson, 25, of the 100 block of Henry Simpson Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with assault and battery. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Desiree Morgan Edmonds, 21, of the 1900 block of Chickasha Drive, Pfafftown, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Bobby Jean Sewell, 36, of the 2700 block of Indian Creek Court, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, two counts trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $20,500 secured bond.
Jennifer Lynn King, 40, of the 500 block of 19th St., Virginia Beach, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, two counts trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $20,500 secured bond.
Jeffrey Burnside Berry, 40, of the 300 block of Crisfield Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, two counts trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $20,500 secured bond.
Enver Jahic, 22, of 31 Belmont Road, Newport News, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with simple possession of schedule II of a controlled substance.
Victor Hermelindo Mendez, 32, of the 1000 block of West 5th St., Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Brandy Dawn Butcher, 39, of the 100 block of Harrell St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with driving while license revoked. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Tomas Honduran Quintillas, 51, of Sandpiper Drive, Collington, was arrested Aug. 23 on a warrant for arrest for failure to pay child support. He was released after posting a $875 cash bond.
Kaitlin Anne Little, 23, of the 5000 block of Palmyra Court, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 23 and charged with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges of driving while license revoked and an unsafe movement. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Philip Anthony Wiley, 31, of the 2400 block of Bay Oak Court, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with driving while impaired and speeding. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Marshall Hunt Boyd, 29, of the 200 block of Woodland Drive, Southern Shores, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and domestic criminal trespass. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic hold.
Tyisha Chanel Parker, 35, of the 700 block of Three Bridge Estates, Jacksonville, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with resisting a public officer, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and malicious conduct by a prisoner. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $16,000 secured bond.
John William Little, 40, of the 500 block of W. Howard St., Hagerstown, Maryland, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. A $4,000 secured bond was set.